Judge blocks La. map with 1 Black district

A federal judge on Monday blocked the use of newly drawn congressional maps in Louisiana that include only one mostly Black district, and she ordered the Legislature to come up with a remedial plan by June 20.

State officials swiftly filed a notice of appeal of the order by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge.

Dick’s June 20 deadline for drawing new district lines is one month before the signup period for the Nov. 8 election.

“If the Legislature is unable to pass a remedial plan by that date, the Court will issue additional orders to enact a remedial plan compliant with the laws and Constitution of the United States,” the judge wrote.

The district map was drawn up in a special session earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps but his veto was overridden. That led to a lawsuit by voting rights advocates.

Edwards said lawmakers should have included a second majority-Black district among the six approved, noting that the state’s population is almost one-third Black.

A potential defense is revealed in Ala. escape

The prisoner who walked out of an Alabama jail in handcuffs with a corrections official, prompting a manhunt that came to a bloody end in Indiana, was in the woman’s “care and custody” the entire time, his attorneys said in revealing their potential legal defense to an escape charge.

Lawyers for Casey White made the claim about his high-profile departure from the Lauderdale County jail in a flurry of motions filed Friday in a capital murder case in which White faces a potential death sentence if convicted.

Authorities in Alabama said it appeared the two had a “jailhouse romance.” Weeks before they fled, Vicky White sold her house for $95,000, sold her car and filed for retirement, which took effect the day she took the man out of the jail.

The defense portrayed Vicky White as being in control of events from the very start, noting she placed Casey White in the back of a sheriff’s department vehicle.

The defense arguments came in a request to move Casey White’s upcoming capital murder trial out of Lauderdale County because of publicity caused by the escape and manhunt.

Sheriff: 2-year-old fired dad’s fatal shot

A 2-year-old boy shot and killed his father at their east Orange County, Fla., home last month, Sheriff John Mina said Monday.

Mina said the boy’s 26-year-old father, Reggie Mabry, was found wounded about noon May 26 when authorities responded to a 911 call about a shooting. The man’s wife, 28-year-old Marie Ayala, was reportedly performing CPR when rescuers arrived.

Mabry was pronounced dead at the hospital and deputies initially thought the shooting was a suicide, the sheriff said at a news conference.

Investigators discovered the couple — both of whom were on probation for child neglect and narcotics charges, and had felony convictions making it illegal for them to possess firearms — had left a gun “easily accessible” in a bag.

Ayala has since been jailed on several charges.