Palin libel trial resumes after COVID-19 delay
NEW YORK — Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times went to trial Thursday in a case over the former Alaska governor’s claims the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.
Palin, 57, sued the Times in 2017, accusing it of damaging her career as a political commentator with an editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.
In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.
The Times ran a correction two days later.
A judge put off the trial last week to give an unvaccinated Palin time to get over any possible COVID-19 symptoms. Palin caused a stir by being sighted dining out in Manhattan after her positive test results were made public.
Jury in Avenatti case continues deliberations
NEW YORK — The jury deliberating the fate of Michael Avenatti on criminal charges that he ripped off his star client, Stormy Daniels, said on Thursday it was deadlocked on the first of two counts but then forged ahead at the urging of judge.
A note sent to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on the second day of deliberations said jurors were “unable to come to a consensus” on the first of two counts against Avenatti.
Furman — after noting that deliberations had only lasted about four hours — instructed the jury to keep trying. About three hours later, a second note asked for a transcript of Daniels’ entire testimony and a clarification on the legal definition of “good faith.”
Avenatti helped secure the book deal for Daniels in spring 2018, shortly after he began representing her in lawsuits meant to free her from the rules of a 2016 payment of $130,000 she had received from Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to remain silent about an alleged tryst a decade earlier with Trump.
New York City mayor defends Cuomo dinner
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams pushed back Thursday against the suggestion there was anything wrong with his dinner this week with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment last summer.
The New York Post reported that Adams and Cuomo shared a two-hour dinner Tuesday at a Manhattan restaurant.
Adams, a Democrat who took office Jan. 1, said he has met with current and former elected officials including ex-mayors Mike Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio as he seeks advice on governing.
Cuomo, also a Democrat, resigned in August after a report from the state’s attorney general found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo denied intentionally mistreating any of the women but said he would step down in order to avoid subjecting the state to months of turmoil.
— From wire reports