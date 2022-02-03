Jury in Avenatti case continues deliberations

NEW YORK — The jury deliberating the fate of Michael Avenatti on criminal charges that he ripped off his star client, Stormy Daniels, said on Thursday it was deadlocked on the first of two counts but then forged ahead at the urging of judge.

A note sent to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on the second day of deliberations said jurors were “unable to come to a consensus” on the first of two counts against Avenatti.

Furman — after noting that deliberations had only lasted about four hours — instructed the jury to keep trying. About three hours later, a second note asked for a transcript of Daniels’ entire testimony and a clarification on the legal definition of “good faith.”

Avenatti helped secure the book deal for Daniels in spring 2018, shortly after he began representing her in lawsuits meant to free her from the rules of a 2016 payment of $130,000 she had received from Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to remain silent about an alleged tryst a decade earlier with Trump.

