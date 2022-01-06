One police officer was found beheaded in the unrest, which poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the former Soviet republic.

Despite the severe response by authorities, protesters took to the streets again Thursday in the country’s largest city, Almaty, a day after breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office there.

Police were also out in force, including in the capital of Nur-Sultan, which was reported quiet, and a Russian-led force of peacekeeping troops was on its way.

Video from the Russian news agency Tass showed police firing intensely on a street near Republic Square, where demonstrators had gathered, though they could not be seen in the footage. Late Thursday, Tass said protesters had been swept from the square, but that sporadic gunfire in the area continued.

Ariz. election review contractors face fine

PHOENIX — A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.