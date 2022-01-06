Warrant: Child may have started Pa. blaze
PHILADELPHIA — Investigators are looking into the possibility that a 5-year-old child who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday.
The revelation was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to determine the cause of the city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century, which took the lives of two sisters, several of their children and others early Wednesday.
The search warrant was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Fire officials provided few details at an afternoon news briefing, declining to say how many people escaped the blaze or speculate on a possible cause, adding the fire scene was complex.
The building is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.
12 officers dead in Kazakhstan protests
MOSCOW — Security forces in Kazakhstan killed dozens of protesters and 12 police officers died in an eruption of violence that saw demonstrators storm government buildings and set them on fire, authorities said Thursday.
One police officer was found beheaded in the unrest, which poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the former Soviet republic.
Despite the severe response by authorities, protesters took to the streets again Thursday in the country’s largest city, Almaty, a day after breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office there.
Police were also out in force, including in the capital of Nur-Sultan, which was reported quiet, and a Russian-led force of peacekeeping troops was on its way.
Video from the Russian news agency Tass showed police firing intensely on a street near Republic Square, where demonstrators had gathered, though they could not be seen in the footage. Late Thursday, Tass said protesters had been swept from the square, but that sporadic gunfire in the area continued.
Ariz. election review contractors face fine
PHOENIX — A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.
The judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents, which two Maricopa County judges and the state Court of Appeals have ruled are subject to the public records law.
The $50,000 daily fine imposed by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah far exceeds the $1,000 levy suggested by a lawyer for The Arizona Republic newspaper, which filed the public records lawsuit earlier this year. Hannah said the lower amount would be “grossly insufficient” to coerce Cyber Ninjas to comply with his orders.
A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas said the company is insolvent, has laid off all employees and can’t afford to sift through its records to find those related to the audit.
Hannah said the $50,000 daily fine would begin accruing on Friday and warned that, if necessary, he will apply the fine to individuals, not just the Cyber Ninjas corporation.
