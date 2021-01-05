FBI, others confirm Russia behind hack
WASHINGTON — Top national security agencies confirmed in a rare joint statement Tuesday that Russia was likely responsible for a massive hack of U.S. government departments and corporations, rejecting President Donald Trump’s claim that China might be to blame.
The statement represented the U.S. government’s first formal attempt to assign responsibility for the breaches at multiple agencies and to assign a possible motive for the operation. It said the hacks appeared to be intended for intelligence gathering, suggesting the evidence so far pointed to a Russian spying effort rather than an attempt to damage or disrupt U.S. government operations.
“This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate,” said the statement, distributed by a cyber working group made up of the FBI and other investigative agencies.
Maduro allies reclaim Venezuelan legislature
CARACAS, Venezuela — Parading giant portraits of Hugo Chavez and independence hero Simon Bolivar, allies of President Nicolas Maduro retook control of congress Tuesday, the last institution in the country it didn’t control.
The symbolic restoring of the images to Venezuela’s parliament capped a celebratory day for the ruling socialist party in which it claimed to have avenged the humiliating defeat five years ago when government opponents won control of the legislature and proceeded to remove portraits of the two national icons in a fierce — if futile — challenge to Maduro’s lock on power.
Jorge Rodriguez, the incoming assembly president, promised to “exorcise” from the legislative palace all vestiges of its previous occupants, who he accused of plotting Maduro’s violent overthrow.
Leader of Proud Boys is banned from D.C.
WASHINGTON — A judge has banned the leader of the Proud Boys from the nation’s capital after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.
The order bans Henry Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions to meet with his attorney or appear in court. It comes a day after he was arrested arriving in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.
Tarrio was arrested Monday and accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month. He was charged with destruction of property and is also facing the weapons charge.
Norwegians give up looking for survivors
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian authorities said Tuesday they had given up hope of finding survivors of a landslide that swept away homes in a residential area almost a week ago, killing seven people.