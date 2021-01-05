FBI, others confirm Russia behind hack

WASHINGTON — Top national security agencies confirmed in a rare joint statement Tuesday that Russia was likely responsible for a massive hack of U.S. government departments and corporations, rejecting President Donald Trump’s claim that China might be to blame.

The statement represented the U.S. government’s first formal attempt to assign responsibility for the breaches at multiple agencies and to assign a possible motive for the operation. It said the hacks appeared to be intended for intelligence gathering, suggesting the evidence so far pointed to a Russian spying effort rather than an attempt to damage or disrupt U.S. government operations.

“This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate,” said the statement, distributed by a cyber working group made up of the FBI and other investigative agencies.

Maduro allies reclaim Venezuelan legislature

CARACAS, Venezuela — Parading giant portraits of Hugo Chavez and independence hero Simon Bolivar, allies of President Nicolas Maduro retook control of congress Tuesday, the last institution in the country it didn’t control.