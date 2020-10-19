BB gun suspension spurs action in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers are working to rewrite the state’s student discipline laws after a Jefferson Parish fourth-grader was suspended because a teacher saw a BB gun in his bedroom during online classes held amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate Education Committee backed the legislation sparked by the suspension of Ka’Mauri Harrison.
Ka’Mauri, 9, was suspended in September for six days for violating a school policy banning weapons on school property and at school events after a teacher saw the gun in his room as he took a test via computer.
The GOP bill would give students and their families more options to appeal disciplinary decisions and would require school districts to clearly define rules of conduct for students who are taking classes online.
Greece sets plan for Turkey border wall
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greece’s government said Monday that it has finalized plans to build a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass crossings into the European Union country.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said 16 miles of wall would be added to an existing 6-mile section of fence in a $74 million project due to be completed in spring.
A standoff occurred at the border this year after Turkey said it would no longer prevent migrants trying to reach the EU, and thousands tried to cross into Greece. The countries are also at odds over Mediterranean energy rights, a dispute that has triggered a military buildup.
Mexico wants evidence about ex-defense chief
MEXICO CITY — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that his government will ask U.S. authorities to share information about alleged links between Mexico’s former defense secretary and drug traffickers.
Retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested Thursday at Los Angeles International Aiport. The next day, prosecutors released documents alleging that Cienfuegos protected and aided a cartel moving drugs to the U.S.
“Show us those operations of complicity if they have the proof,” López Obrador said. Only then will Mexico open its own investigation, he said. “We can’t allow someone to be judged only for political or other reasons if there is no proof.”
Australia: Hundreds resettled in U.S. deal
CANBERRA, Australia — The United States is expected to have resettled more than 1,100 refugees by early next year under a deal President Donald Trump reluctantly honored with Australia, an Australian official said on Monday.
President Barack Obama’s administration struck a deal in 2016 to accept up to 1,250 refugees from Iran, Bangladesh, Somalia and Myanmar whom Australia had banished to Pacific island camps.
Trump condemned the deal as “dumb” but agreed to honor the U.S. commitment.
The U.S. has resettled 870 refugees since October 2017, and around 250 more have received provisional approval to make new homes in the U.S., Home Affairs Department deputy secretary Marc Ablong told an Australian Senate committee.
— From wire reports