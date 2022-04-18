Second arrest made in S.C. mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in South Carolina have announced the arrest of a second person in a shootout inside a busy shopping mall in the state’s capital, one of two mass shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday said police have arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20. Authorities are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. Both men face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Nine people were shot and another six injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in Columbia, authorities said, with no fatalities reported. Holbrook said one person remained in the intensive care unit Monday.

Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection Monday — more than a month after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers — according to a person familiar with the matter.

Guilfoyle, 53, arrived Monday morning at the federal office building on Capitol Hill where the committee has been conducting its interviews, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The committee investigating the attack had requested testimony and records from Guilfoyle, who spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol aimed at overturning Trump’s election loss. Lawmakers say that Guilfoyle, who was a chair of the Trump Victory Committee, the fundraising arm of his campaign, also raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers.

Members of the nine-member panel issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle last month after she cut the voluntary interview short over her objection to the presence of lawmakers. The committee’s decision to subpoena her was unusual, as lawmakers have tried to bring in most members of Trump’s family on a voluntary basis.

Judge: FBI must turn over gold hunt records

The FBI might not have found any Civil War-era gold at a remote woodland site in Pennsylvania — but it’s definitely got records of the agency’s 2018 dig, and will soon have to turn them over to a father-son pair of treasure hunters.

A federal judge has ordered the FBI to speed up the release of records about the search for the gold, ruling Monday in favor of Finders Keepers, the treasure hunting outfit that led FBI agents to the remote site.

The group accuses the Justice Department of slow-walking their request for information.

The FBI must turn over 1,000 pages of records per month, starting in 30 days, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered.

Finders Keepers’ owners, the father-son duo of Dennis and Kem Parada, spent years looking for the fabled 1863 shipment of Union gold that was supposedly lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. The pair eventually led the FBI to a site 135 miles northeast of Pittsburgh where they say their instruments identified a huge hunk of metal.