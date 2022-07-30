Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

7 wounded in shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando

Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, Fla., police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

China says remains of rocket booster fell near Philippines

Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese government announced.

The announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan.

There was no immediate word from Philippine authorities about whether anyone on the ground was affected.

7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois State Police. A woman in another vehicle also died.

State police said the van was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90.

Ex-Putin adviser reported to be in European hospital

Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital on Sunday for a neurological disorder.

Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Ksenia Sobchak, a family friend, said Chubais’ condition was “unstable,” but she quoted him as saying it was “moderate, stable.”

Although Chubais did not state his reason for resigning in March, it was presumed to be because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.