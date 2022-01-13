LONDON — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis will fade or intensify.

A newspaper published allegations of two more parties by staff in the prime minister’s office, complete with drinking and dancing. The Daily Telegraph said the leaving parties for two staffers took place in April 2021, the night before the funeral of 99-year-old Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen sat alone in the church during the service in order to adhere to social distancing rules.

The revelation came a day after Johnson apologized in the House of Commons for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. About 100 staff were invited by a senior prime ministerial aide to what was billed as a “socially distanced drinks” event.

At the time Britons were banned by law from meeting more than one person outside their households as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Millions were cut off from family and friends, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.