RNC threatens to skip presidential debates
WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee said Thursday it is planning a rules change that would force presidential candidates seeking the party’s nomination to sign a pledge saying they will not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
If ultimately enacted and enforced, the move would fundamentally change the way presidential elections have been conducted in the country for more than 30 years. The threat is a culmination of years of tension between the RNC and the nonprofit that was exacerbated by former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly accused the commission of unfair treatment. Trump refused to participate in the second 2020 debate because he objected to it being held virtually because of the pandemic.
In a letter to the commission first reported by The New York Times and obtained by The Associated Press, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel voiced frustration with the CPD’s response to a long list of complaints, including concerns about its selection of moderators, a desire for a debate before early voting starts and a push for changes to the commission’s board.
U.K. ministers back leader in party scandal
LONDON — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown.
Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis will fade or intensify.
A newspaper published allegations of two more parties by staff in the prime minister’s office, complete with drinking and dancing. The Daily Telegraph said the leaving parties for two staffers took place in April 2021, the night before the funeral of 99-year-old Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen sat alone in the church during the service in order to adhere to social distancing rules.
The revelation came a day after Johnson apologized in the House of Commons for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. About 100 staff were invited by a senior prime ministerial aide to what was billed as a “socially distanced drinks” event.
At the time Britons were banned by law from meeting more than one person outside their households as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Millions were cut off from family and friends, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.
