Uber will list NYC taxis on its app in new deal

Uber Technologies will list New York’s yellow taxis on its app, the first alliance of its kind in the U.S. and an effort to ease a driver shortage and pressure on fares.

The ride-hailing giant reached a deal with the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission’s technology partners, Creative Mobile Technologies and Curb Mobility, the companies said in separate statements on Thursday.

Uber and rival Lyft have been struggling for months with a driver shortage that has pushed up fares and wait times for customers. Last summer, as ridership surged with the easing of Covid restrictions, Uber and Lyft scrambled to recruit enough drivers back to their platforms after many found other work or relied on government stimulus checks instead. Just as it seemed that drivers were returning after the wave of omicron infections, surging gas prices around the country have squeezed earnings, prompting some to reconsider working on the apps once again.

The alliance marks something of a reconciliation for the city’s iconic yellow cab drivers and Uber, which launched in New York more than a decade ago.

Kan. lawmaker sorry for tomahawk remark

A Kansas House member has apologized after asking a Native American lawmaker if she used a tomahawk rather than a gavel when she was presiding over the House.

The incident occurred Wednesday when Rep. Ponka-We Victors Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita, used her gavel to quiet the House. It was the first known time a Native American lawmaker had presided over the body, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, turned around and said he “was just checking to see if that was a tomahawk.” Wheeler immediately apologized when the remark drew an uneasy reaction from other lawmakers.

“The world has changed a lot for this 74-year-old man,” Wheeler said. “I try to keep up, but today I had a slip.”

The incident occurred a month after the Kansas State Board of Education suspended Education Commissioner Randy Watson for a month after he made derogatory remarks about Native Americans during a virtual education conference.

Inventor of the GIF, Wilhite, dies of COVID

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID-19 on March 14.

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.

Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation - a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter.

Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said.

“End of story.”