Guard faked shooting threat to leave work early, prosecutors say

An 18-year-old security guard remains behind bars after allegedly faking a mass shooting alert at Lollapalooza so she could leave work early, prosecutors say.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, Janya B. Williams sent a message to a witness’ cellphone that read: “Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have150 targets,” according to prosecutors during Williams’ bond hearing.

When the witness, a staffer supervising a security team, went back to her post around 4:15 p.m., Williams told the witness that her sister told her she saw a post about a mass shooting threat on Facebook, prosecutors said.

Williams allegedly created a bogus Facebook page under the name “Ben Scott,” wrote a post that said “Massive shooting at Lollapalooza Grant Park 6 p.m.” and took a screenshot of it, sending it to the witness’ cell, prosecutors said.

During questioning with police, Williams said she created the fake post “because she wanted to leave work early,” prosecutors said.

Williams was charged with making a false terrorism threat, which is a felony. Cook County Judge Mary Marubio ordered her held on $50,000 bail.

Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer

A woman was convicted Wednesday of murder in the shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

Tamara McLoyd, 19, of Garfield Heights, faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced later this year. She had confessed to shooting Shane Bartek, 25, but said she did not intend to do it.

McLoyd was found guilty of charges that included one count of aggravated murder of a police officer, along with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges.

McLoyd is also charged in connection with three unrelated aggravated robberies that authorities say occurred between October and December 2021. Her trial in those cases will start Aug. 16.

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Napa Valley.

Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court on Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

Officers who responded to the May 28 crash reported that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest.

If convicted, Pelosi faces up to a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation.