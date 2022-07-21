Official expects Iran to resume attacks on U.S.

The top U.S. Air Force general in the Middle East warned Thursday that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies as tensions rise — assaults that could lead to a new Mideast escalation.

Speaking to journalists before stepping into his new role at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.

Grynkewich spoke as regional tensions remain high over Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear program and talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers at a deadlock.

“We’re in this position where we’re not under attack constantly, but we do see planning for attacks ongoing,” Grynkewich said.

Man indicted in rape of 10-year-old girl

A grand jury in Ohio has indicted the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion .

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed Thursday in county court in Columbus.

The case drew national attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Before the criminal case against the suspect was revealed, Ohio’s Republican attorney general and a GOP congressman from the state were among conservatives who publicly questioned whether the story about the girl was true.

The rape suspect’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Woman provided gun, drove kids to shooting

An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges.

Several youths were involved in a confrontation July 15 before leaving the scene and returning in a vehicle driven by Shakita Leann Crittenton, 35, according to a statement from the Dothan Police Department.

Upon arrival, the youths got a handgun out of the trunk of the car and began shooting, said Lt. Ronald Hall. No one was injured, he said.

Crittenton was charged with attempted assault and discharging a weapon into a vehicle in the shooting, the statement said.

Three youths were charged as juveniles in the shooting, Hall said.

Nepalese climber twice scales 14 top peaks

A Nepalese climber on Thursday set a new mountaineering record after having twice scaled each of the 14 of the world’s highest mountains, a Pakistani mountaineering official said.

The announcement by Karrar Haidri, the chief official at the Pakistan Alpine Club, came hours after Sanu Sherpa, 47, scaled Gasherbrum 2 — the 13th highest mountain in the world at 26,362 feet in the western Himalayas.

He told The Associated Press that Sherpa had already scaled the world’s other highest mountains, including Mount Everest, K2 and Nanga Parbat.