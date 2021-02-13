Pacific Northwest hit by blanket of ice, snow
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow on Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region.
Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland region, and by Saturday morning more than 270,000 people were without power.
The outages could extend throughout the weekend for some, said Elizabeth Lattanner, a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric, one of the major electricity providers in the region.
The ice and snowfall forced Oregon transportation officials to close Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge.
U.S. allows extradition in Carlos Ghosn escape
BOSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way Saturday for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn.
Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold to give Michael and Peter Taylor time to pursue an appeal in their case challenging the U.S. officials’ plans to hand them over to Japan.
Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his son are accused of helping Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, flee the country last year with Ghosn tucked away in a container on a private jet.
The flight went first to Turkey, and then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Biden press aide quits after being disciplined
WASHINGTON — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.
Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her, “I will destroy you.”
In a statement issued Saturday, Ducklo said he was “devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden.”
