Pacific Northwest hit by blanket of ice, snow

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow on Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region.

Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland region, and by Saturday morning more than 270,000 people were without power.

The outages could extend throughout the weekend for some, said Elizabeth Lattanner, a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas and Electric, one of the major electricity providers in the region.

The ice and snowfall forced Oregon transportation officials to close Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge.

U.S. allows extradition in Carlos Ghosn escape

BOSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way Saturday for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn.