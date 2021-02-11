Rittenhouse will remain free

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, will remain free on $2 million bond despite prosecutors’ efforts to have him rearrested after violating the terms of his release.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion at a virtual hearing Thursday that included statements from the man who survived being shot by Rittenhouse and the father of one who did not.

Schroeder acknowledged the 18-year old had failed to keep the court apprised of his residence, but dismissed arguments by Assistant District Attorney Thomas C. Binger on technical grounds, noting Rittenhouse’s release conditions require him to provide the court with his address but do not require him to actually reside there.

Barr halted Chauvin’s plea deal

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said.