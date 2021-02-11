Rittenhouse will remain free
Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, will remain free on $2 million bond despite prosecutors’ efforts to have him rearrested after violating the terms of his release.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion at a virtual hearing Thursday that included statements from the man who survived being shot by Rittenhouse and the father of one who did not.
Schroeder acknowledged the 18-year old had failed to keep the court apprised of his residence, but dismissed arguments by Assistant District Attorney Thomas C. Binger on technical grounds, noting Rittenhouse’s release conditions require him to provide the court with his address but do not require him to actually reside there.
Barr halted Chauvin’s plea deal
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said.
The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.
Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon, as the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its relative infancy, the officials said. That Chauvin had been in plea talks has been previously reported.
At least 5 killed in Texas pileup
DALLAS — At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.
At the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, a tangle of semitrailers, cars and trucks had crashed into one another and had turned every which way, with some vehicles on top of others.
“The vehicles are just mangled,” said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area. “Multiple tow trucks are on scene. It’s going to take a lot to disentangle this wreck.”
Thirty-six people were taken to hospitals from the crash, several with critical injuries, Zavadsky said.
China acts to ban BBC news shows
China’s broadcasting regulator has moved to pull BBC News off the air in the country over a “serious content violation,” the Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, reported on Thursday.
The National Radio and Television Administration said that the broadcaster, which is part funded by the British state but editorially independent, had “undermined China’s national interests and ethnic solidarity,” Xinhua reported.
The announcement followed a series of disputes between Chinese officials and BBC News. It also came just a week after Britain’s own media regulator pulled the Chinese state-run television channel CGTN off British airwaves due to alleged errors in an application to transfer its license to another company.
