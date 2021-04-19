A school district near Austin said the victims in Sunday’s shooting included both a high school football team captain and another student who was enrolled in an early college program before leaving last fall.

Judge: 2 Proud Boys need to be locked up

A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the aim of which was to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded that the two men are dangerous and no conditions for their release could be adequate. The judge said Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren’t armed and didn’t assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.