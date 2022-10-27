GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.

Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Mich., in a statement by the Slotkin campaign that notes she plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next Tuesday.

Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up by both sides.

U.K. says new PM Sunak won’t attend U.N. climate conference

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday.

Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments,” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17, and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change. Other senior U.K. government ministers are expected to attend.

Sunak took office on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who stepped down after a seven-week term in which her tax-cutting plans sparked economic and political mayhem.

Russian lawmakers vote to tighten ban on ‘gay propaganda’

Russian lawmakers approved a sweeping expansion of a ban on “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations,” broadening the restrictions to include adults and outlawing the portrayal of gay relationships in books, films, the media and the internet.

“We must do everything to protect our children and those who want to live a normal life,” Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, said of the bill that passed unanimously its first reading Thursday. “Everything else is sin, sodomy, darkness, and our country is fighting against this.”

The legislation expands Russia’s 2013 law that banned the promotion of homosexuality to children to cover adults as well.

Wis. Republican candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be Christians

A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign stop last week that “leftists” cannot be Christians.

“There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible,” said Derrick Van Orden, a Donald Trump-endorsed retired Navy SEAL who was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after rioters breached the building.

Van Ordern made the comments at a prayer breakfast in the city of Sparta.