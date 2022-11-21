Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack

A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she joined a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Riley June Williams was found guilty of six federal counts, including civil disorder. But the jury deadlocked on two other charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi’s office suite during the insurrection and whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.

Entering Pelosi’s office, Williams found a laptop on a table and told another rioter, “Dude, put on gloves,” before someone with a gloved hand took the computer, according to prosecutors.

Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, killing 2, hurting 10

Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, Turkish officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkey on suspected militant targets in Syria and Iraq.

One of the rockets landed near a school in the town of Karkamis in Gaziantep, and the explosion smashed the window of a teachers’ room, killing a 22-year-old teacher, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. A 5-year-old boy was killed when a house in Karkamis was also hit in the attack.

Schools in the area were closed down, the minister said.

Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Greene’s personal account

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policies at the time.

Greene’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the Capitol in 2021.

Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene’s account.

Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys named Chocolate and Chip

President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

Chocolate and Chip, each weighing nearly 50 pounds, were driven up from North Carolina and were checked into a room at a hotel near the White House to await their visit with the president and his declaration of their freedom.

The president joked at the event that “we could have named them Chips and Science,” after the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act that Biden championed and signed into law this year.