NKorea starts new year with new launch

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Sunday, entering 2023 with another weapons test after an unprecedented number of missile firings last year.

South Korea’s military detected the launch from the North’s capital region around 2:50 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the missile traveled about 250 miles before falling into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launch “a grave provocation” that hurts peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.

Banks seek to quash Epstein lawsuits

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase are asking a federal court to throw out lawsuits that claim they helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse young women and maintain his sex-trafficking ring.

The banks argue they provided routine services to Epstein, and they say the lawsuits fail to show that they were part of Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking ring. The banks filed their motions to dismiss the lawsuits in federal district court in New York late Friday.

The lawsuits, filed by two women both identified as Jane Doe, say the banks should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Epstein.

New York OKs human composting law

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law making her state the sixth in the nation to allow human composting as a method of burial. Hochul signed the law Saturday.

The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following after Washington state, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and California.

Critics like the New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s bishops, oppose the burial method as “inappropriate” for humans.

15 dead, 47 injured in Mexico bus crash

Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in that state. Prosecutors in Nayarit said Saturday that the accident occurred late Friday on a rural stretch of road. The dead included at least four children.

Local media said the travelers were returning from Guayabitos, a beach town north of Puerto Vallarta.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785 million

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot. Mega Millions says no ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.