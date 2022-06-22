Officer: ‘This is how you guys get killed’

A Miami-Dade County police officer is under investigation after he was recorded giving a Black driver a grim warning during a routine traffic stop.

Gerardson Nicolas was on his way to work last week when he was pulled over in North Miami Beach for not wearing his seat belt.

As Nicolas was looking for the registration in his mother’s car and pulling out his license, the officer said impatiently, “This is how you guys get killed out here, man.”

“The officer’s patrol duty was changed to administrative desk duties pending a complete investigation of the traffic stop, the officer’s comments, and conduct,” the department said in a news release.

Kavanaugh targeter pleads not guilty

A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., remained in custody after his arraignment on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

A trial date was set for Aug. 23.

Roske, who was arrested on June 8, was armed with a gun and a knife, was carrying zip ties and was dressed in black when he arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. outside Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Md.

Roske called county police and said he had come to kill a Supreme Court justice, the agent wrote. Roske also told police that he had a gun in his suitcase and was having suicidal thoughts, the affidavit said.

New infant death is linked to formula

U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are investigating the death of another infant who was given formula made by Abbott Laboratories.

The infant died in January and the FDA was notified June 10, according to a statement Wednesday.

Abbott recalled formula, including widely used Similac, in February after four babies became ill after consuming products made at the company’s plant in Sturgis, Mich. Two of the infants died.

The FDA also inspected the facility in February and March and found unsanitary conditions that led the plant to shut down until Abbott could fix the problems.

Senate bill aims to lower insulin prices

Two key senators on Wednesday released a widely anticipated bill aimed at lowering insulin prices and capping monthly copays under commercial and Medicare insurance plans.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Diabetes Caucus Co-Chairs Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, aims to entice drug makers to lower their list prices to 2021 net Medicare rates by blocking pharmacy benefit managers from accepting drug rebates or other discounts.

Drug manufacturers and critics allege the discounts, which are often a percentage of the list price, actually encourage higher prices.