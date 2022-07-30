Cuba says 141 Haitian migrants stranded on south coast

A group of 141 Haitian migrants have been stranded on Cuba’s southern coast, Cuban authorities said Saturday, part of a series of large-scale efforts by Haitians to flee their troubled nation.

The official Cubadebate website said a group that arrived at La Tatagua beach in Cienfuegos included 22 children and several pregnant women.

It said they had set out eight days earlier from Gonave Island, west of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. Migrants said they had hoped to reach Miami but were blown off course by bad weather.

Cubadebate said the group was given medical aid and taken to a youth camp.

Due to sea currents and winds, some smugglers’ vessels aiming to reach the United States end up on Cuban coasts. Not all arrivals are officially reported although, in recent months, authorities in Havana have acknowledged an increase in arrivals.

N.C. man who ‘exited’ plane found dead after massive search

A 23-year-old man who “exited” a plane Friday afternoon before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was found dead in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., authorities said.

After a massive search that involved several municipal, county and federal agencies, the man’s body was found behind a house near Sunset Lake and Hilltop Needmore roads, said Darshan Patel, operations manager for Wake County emergency management, at a news briefing.

The man was identified as Charles Hew Crooks of Raleigh, according to a post on the Fuquay-Varina Police Department’s Facebook page.

He was the plane’s co-pilot.

Patel and Fuquay-Varina police said Crooks was found after a resident in the Sonoma Springs subdivision flagged down search crews who already were in the vicinity of the neighborhood.

Some cruise lines begin relaxing COVID test requirements

Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises are among those shifting COVID-19 test requirement policies in the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally ending its COVID guidance program.

Carnival announced it will no longer require pre-cruise testing for those who have been vaccinated on its sailings of five days or fewer beginning Aug. 4. It will still require pre-cruise testing for sailings six nights or longer, but it can be conducted within three days of departure.

The line will no longer be providing any in-terminal testing for unvaccinated guests on the day of departure, and all of those guests ages 2 and older must provide proof of a negative result for either a lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test, also within three days before embarkation.

Royal Caribbean has a similar approach to Carnival with pre-cruise testing removed for vaccinated guests on sailings five nights or fewer as of Aug. 8.

Virgin Voyages was among the first lines to react to the loosening of COVID cruise reporting by the CDC, announcing it was removing all pre-embarkation testing requirements as of July 21.