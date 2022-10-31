Group of experts warns of crisis in Mexico missing students case

A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico warned Monday an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome.

The special prosecutor who has led the government’s investigation since 2019 resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general, and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence, according to the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts.

On Sept. 26, 2014, local police took the students off buses they had commandeered in Iguala, Guerrero. The motive for the police action remains unclear eight years later. The students’ bodies have never been found.

Low costs expected to keep interest in Obamacare high

Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low.

Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of the extension of the subsidies that began last year as part of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law and drove an increase in enrollment.

The breaks will keep monthly premium payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most who enroll.

Somalia car bombs death toll up to 120, with some still missing

The death toll from twin car bombings in Somalia’s capital has reached 120 and could rise further because some people are still missing, the country’s health minister said Monday.

Ali Haji said over 320 others were wounded in Saturday’s explosions at a junction in Mogadishu, and over 150 of them are still being treated at hospitals.

The al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the bombings and said it targeted the education ministry, which it accused of turning youth away from Islam.

Toulouse-Lautrec work hit with fake blood at Berlin museum

A painting by famed 19th-century French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was doused with fake blood at a Berlin museum , officials said Monday.

The work was being examined for damage after a person threw the liquid at the glass-covered “Clown” in the Alte Nationalgalerie on Sunday and then glued one of their hands to the wall next to the work, according to Berlin’s museum authority.

Police took the person into custody after detaching their hand from the wall.

The authority said it couldn’t immediately detail any damage to the painting or frame, which were being examined at the museum’s restoration workshop.