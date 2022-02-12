Afghans protest U.S. frozen assets order

KABUL, Afghanistan — Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans.

Protesters who gathered outside Kabul’s grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Biden’s order, signed Friday, allocates another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid to a trust fund to be managed by the U.N. to provide aid to Afghans.

Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the U.S. banking system. Courts would have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money and decide whether to tap the frozen funds for paying out those claims.

Maxwell’s new trial bid will be public

NEW YORK — A federal judge ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, must air her bid for a new trial out in the open.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday denied Maxwell’s request to keep her motions for a new trial temporarily under seal, saying doing so was not in the public interest. The judge said public access to the documents and any ensuing publicity would not violate Maxwell’s right to fair proceedings.

Maxwell’s attorneys have raised concern about the truthfulness of one of the jurors who convicted Maxwell in December of conspiring to procure and groom teenage girls to be abused by Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers contend that the juror failed to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s lawyers asked the court to vacate her convictions and acquit her, arguing that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

UK police help save woman in Canada

LONDON — Panicked by an intruder entering her home, a woman in Canada scrambled to make contact online with Durham police.

The unnamed female resident of Canada presumed she was communicating with Durham police in Ontario.

Instead, she had connected with the Durham Constabulary, more than 3,000 miles away in the northeast of England.

A quick-thinking control room worker in the United Kingdom helped save her from immediate danger. Realizing she meant to contact a different Durham police force, the worker kept the live chat open, while his control room colleagues made contact with officers at Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.

Durham police confirmed that their officers were contacted by the British constables on Wednesday and were dispatched to the residence. They found a 35-year-old man inside the woman’s house.