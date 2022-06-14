Dad faces 3 murder charges in drownings

A north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children, authorities said Tuesday.

Jason E. Karels, 35, was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Monday , Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said at a news conference.

Rivera said the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home earlier in the day.

Police ID gunmen in Texas camp attack

Police in Texas on Tuesday released the identity of the armed man who attacked a fieldhouse during a summer camp, a day after he was fatally shot by officers.

Police said 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was identified as the shooter.

Ned is accused of firing at least two shots at the Duncanville Fieldhouse on Monday morning during a summer camp, where there were about 250 children present.

The incident comes nearly three weeks after the massacre in Uvalde, where 21 people, including 19 children, were killed at Robb Elementary School.

Man guilty in death of 2 Ga. prison guards

A Georgia prisoner has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus.

A jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. Now, jurors will have to decide whether he should be sentenced to die for the killings or spend the rest of his life in prison.

Dubose and Donnie Rowe escaped together from the bus in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta, and were arrested in Tennessee days later.

Dubose was accused of firing the gun that killed the officers after he and Rowe slipped out of handcuffs and burst through an unlocked gate at the front of the bus.

S.C. man last seen on commercial shredder

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon went to work as usual on the night shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer, S.C., on May 4.

He left for lunch around 11 p.m., clocking out as he went and in when he came back. He was seen around 2 a.m. on top of a machine that can shred metal but is mostly used to shred plastics.

The day flipped to Wednesday. No one has seen the 20-year-old since.

On Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed they are involved in the investigation. Asked why it took nearly five weeks, Coroner Rusty Cleavenger said in an email, “No body yet.”

Nude woman steals squad car, crashes it

A nude woman lying in the street stole a Chicago police squad car, ran over an officer with it and then crashed it Monday morning, Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.

Police received a call of a woman in the street unclothed, Brown said. When police tried to see what was wrong and help the woman, she charged and assaulted an officer, got in the squad car and drove off.

The woman crashed and was arrested, Brown said.