$740M in cryptocurrency assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy

The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they’ve managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing .

The numbers were disclosed Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

FTX failed because its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research.

Michele steps down as Gucci’s creative director after 8 years

Alessandro Michele is leaving his role as creative director of Gucci, the fashion house announced Wednesday, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure that redefined Gucci’s codes with romanticism and gender fluidity, all the while powering revenues for the Kering parent.

Womenswear Daily reported Michele’s expected departure, citing sources who said Michele had failed to meet a request to “initiate a strong design shift” and that the chairman of Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace.

No mention of such backroom moves was made in the statement announcing his departure, in which Gucci credited him with playing “a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking creativity.”

A record 40M kids miss measles vaccine dose, WHO, CDC say

The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say measles immunization has dropped significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose last year.

In a report issued Wednesday, the WHO and CDC said millions of children are now susceptible to measles, among the world’s most contagious diseases.

The WHO and CDC said continued drops in vaccination, weak disease surveillance and delayed response plans due to COVID, in addition to ongoing outbreaks in more than 20 countries, mean “measles is an imminent threat in every region of the world.”

Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut

The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts — a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space.

John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his right leg when he was 19 and went on to compete in the Paralympics, called his selection to NASA “a real turning point and mark in history.”

“ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space ... This is the first time that a space agency has endeavored to embark on a project like this. And it sends a really, really strong message to humanity,” he said.