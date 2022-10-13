Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

The Biden administration said Thursday the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11, 2023, as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter.

The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping, and people — many maskless — are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal.

The administration has said it would provide 60 days notice before it ends the public health emergency.

Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July as part of a plea agreement. A judge Wednesday ordered him to serve 13 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Santell-Velázquez also was accused of breaking into multiple university email accounts and of targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021.

Samsung gets temporary green light on China chip facilities

Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception allowing it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the United States tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips.

The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Samsung has received a license for the equipment needed to maintain existing facilities but not to export chips that are prohibited.

The U.S. Commerce Department declined to comment specifically on the Samsung exemption, citing agency rules. But in a prepared statement, the department said companies can seek case-by-case authorizations to help mitigate supply chain concerns.

Ukraine dominates the shortlist for EU human rights prize

Ukrainian entries dominated Thursday’s shortlist to win the European Union’s top human rights prize.

The Christian Democrat, Socialist and Liberal groups, the three biggest within the European parliament, all nominated the people of Ukraine as their choice to win the Sakharov Prize this year for their resistance to the Russian invasion. The conservative ECR group specifically named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as their favorite for his endurance and defense of his people.

If Ukraine wins, it would be the second-straight year the EU would send a message to the Kremlin with the Sakharov Prize after imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny won it last year.

The winner will be announced Wednesday.