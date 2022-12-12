Trump election probe subpoena served on Ga. secretary of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the state as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump’s scramble to stay in power — including his effort in Georgia — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump had suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes to give him a win in Georgia.

China vows to drop some travel tracking in COVID rule easing

China said it would stop tracking some travel, potentially reducing the likelihood people will be forced into quarantine for visiting COVID-19 hot spots, as part of an uncertain exit from the strict pandemic policies that helped fuel widespread protests.

Once midnight hit Monday, the part of a smart phone app that recorded a person’s travel between cities and provinces showed an out-of-service message. Another app used to restrict the movement of those who test positive or enter an area with a recent outbreak remains in effect. They’re part of a package of pandemic apps, some of which have also been used by local governments to suppress protests.

The move follows the government’s dramatic announcement last week that it was ending many of the strictest measures, which included near-constant testing, open-ended lockdowns and requirements that a clean bill of health be shown to access public areas.

Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban

The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was approved by voters in November.

R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by Dec. 21.

The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton-candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes.

G-7 establishes global club to fight against effects of climate change

The Group of Seven leading economies have created an open, international climate club for countries that want to cooperate in the fight against climate change, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday after a video conference with other G-7 leaders.

Germany holds the presidency of the G-7 until the end of the year and then passes it on to Japan.

Scholz said the new forum group “is not intended to be a G-7 initiative; rather, it is to be a global undertaking.”