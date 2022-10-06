Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.

Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said.

Bertino’s cooperation could ratchet up the pressure on other Proud Boys charged in the siege.

2 killed, 8 injured after stabbing in front of Las Vegas Strip casino

Two people were killed and eight were injured in a stabbing in front of a Strip casino Thursday.

Police received reports of the stabbing on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard just after 11:40 a.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren.

One person was detained, and several people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, Koren said.

A spokesman for University Medical Center said five people were taken to the hospital. One died after arriving , one was critically wounded and two others were in serious condition.

Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames Democrats’ ‘desperation’

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker remained defiant Thursday after reports alleging that he encouraged and paid for a woman’s 2009 abortion and later fathered a child with her.

Digging in on his denials of The Daily Beast’s reporting, Walker blamed the stories on Democrats and their “desperation” — a defensive tactic Walker’s ally, former President Donald Trump, used to weather many controversies on his way to the White House.

“I know why you’re here. I do,” he told reporters after his first public campaign speech since The Daily Beast’s initial report Monday. “This abortion thing is false. It’s a lie.”

Walker promised in the hours after a Monday report to sue the news outlet but has not followed up with confirmation he has done so.

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina joins two Russians already at the orbiting outpost. She’ll live and work on the Russian side until March before returning to Earth in the same SpaceX capsule.

Riding along with Kikina: Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California; Navy Capt. Josh Cassada; and Japan’s Koichi Wakata, the only experienced space flier of the bunch .