Trump warns of ‘big problems’ if indicted, says he still would run

Former president Donald Trump warned that if he were indicted on a charge of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, there would be “problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”

Trump, speaking Thursday to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, added, “I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

In the interview with Hewitt, Trump also said he “would have no prohibition against running” for office if he were indicted. “It would not take you out of the arena,” Hewitt said, trying to clarify the former president’s position. Trump replied, “It would not.”

Last month was the hottest Aug. yet in North America and Europe

The extreme weather and high temperatures that dominated August — evaporating rivers and eliminating ice — pushed the month to record-breaking status for both Europe and North America, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

On a worldwide basis, NOAA ranked last month as the sixth-warmest August since it began tracking data in 1880. The latest findings make it virtually certain that 2022 will be among the 10 hottest years in the U.S. scientific agency’s dataset; all of the warmest years have occurred since 2005.

NOAA’s new projections make it unlikely that 2022 will claim a spot in the top five hottest years, which have all occurred since 2015.

‘Serial’ case: Maryland prosecutor moves to vacate Syed’s conviction

A Baltimore prosecutor asked a judge Wednesday to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case chronicled in the hit true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Baltimore’s state’s attorney filed a motion in circuit court, saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

Syed, 42, has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014, when the debut season of the “Serial” podcast focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.

Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of Lee, who was 18 at the time.

2 arrested for stealing guns from California congresswoman’s home

Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the home of a California congresswoman last Saturday during which two guns were the only items reported stolen, authorities said Wednesday.

The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been parked at the home of Rep. Karen Bass during the burglary .

Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, previously said two firearms had been stolen during the break-in.