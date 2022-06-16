Russian spy thwarted from working at ICC

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it foiled a sophisticated attempt by a Russian spy using a false Brazilian identity to work as an intern at the International Criminal Court, which is investigating allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands said the 36-year-old man, identified as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, worked for Russia’s GRU agency and tried to gain access to the global court based in The Hague under the cover name of Viktor Muller Ferreira.

More aid OK’d for vets exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday approved a sweeping expansion of health care and disability benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in response to concerns about their exposure to toxic burn pits.

Passage of the bill by a vote of 84-14 sets a course that could help millions who served after Sept. 11, 2001, and caps years of advocacy work by veterans groups and others who liken burn pits to the Agent Orange herbicide that Vietnam-era veterans were exposed to in Southeast Asia.

The bill is projected to increase federal spending by about $283 billion over 10 years and does not include offsetting spending cuts or tax increases to help pay for it. The House in March approved similar legislation that would have cost more than $320 billion over 10 years.

Chicago officer’s firing sought over mall arrest

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd’s killing should be fired, the head of the police department told a civilian oversight board.

Superintendent David Brown filed disciplinary charges this month against Officer David Laskus and recommended he be fired to the Chicago Police Board, which will decide the issue. Brown charged Laskus with violating various department rules, including mistreating and engaging in any unjustified verbal or physical altercation with a person, according to police board records.

Wright says she was left blind in one eye by flying glass caused by the officers breaking the car windows.

Officers said they thought some members of Mia Wright’s group were attempting to break into a store at the mall to steal goods, city lawyer Caroline Fronczak has said.

The City Council in March approved a $1.675 million settlement with Wright and the four others who were with her that day.

NYC guitar concert by Hinckley is canceled

NEW YORK — A planned concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight, the New York City venue that had booked the performance announced.

The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.

Hinckley, 67, spent decades in a psychiatric hospital before being released to live with his mother in Williamsburg in 2016. He was freed from court oversight as of Wednesday.

Hinckley tweeted Thursday that his promoter was looking for another venue.