Police: At least 9 people wounded in Cincinnati shooting on Sunday

An early morning shooting in Cincinnati on Sunday left at least nine people wounded, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene after opening fire in a crowded area on the city’s Main Street and remains at large, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief Mike John said Sunday.

None of the victims are in critical condition, with most of the wounds being to lower extremities, John said.

Biden leaves White House for 1st time since contracting COVID-19

Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden left the White House on Sunday for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month, settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware.

The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus.

Alabama town disbands an entire police department over racist text

A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief.

In the message, which recently surfaced on social media, someone identified as “752″ texts: “What do y’all call a pregnant slave?” An unidentified recipient responds twice: “?” and “??”

“752″ answers: “BOGO Buy one, get one free”

“This has torn this community apart. It doesn’t matter what color we are as long as we do right by people,” City Councilman Corey Abrams said during Thursday’s council meeting.

Former Miss America Cara Mund reveals plan to run for Congress

Cara Mund, a former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, plans to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent.

Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she would start gathering the 1,000 signatures she needs to get on the ballot, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Mund said in 2018 that she had been bullied and silenced by leaders within the Miss America organization. The head of the organization’s board later resigned.

The first sea turtle nest found on Miss. mainland beach since 2018

Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years.

A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said.

They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport.

This is the first sea turtle nest on mainland Mississippi since 2018.