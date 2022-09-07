WHO: COVID cases drop globally, but warns pandemic is not over

The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%, according to the World Health Organization’s review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency reported there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths — a 5% drop.

“This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing.

Sisters who survived Holocaust together die days apart in Ala.

Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama.

The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.

The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. After losing their parents and older brother in the Holocaust but surviving Nazi death camps themselves, the two women were inseparable, the center said in an announcement.

Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation

The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.

Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child. The person appears to have lived for around six to nine more years after losing the limb, eventually dying from unknown causes, researchers say.

New York governor lifts lingering mask mandate for NYC subways

New York Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the state’s mask requirement for public transit, removing one of the last remaining government mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul announced the decision Wednesday after months of confusion among commuters befuddled by varying national, state and local rules on where face coverings are required.

Runaway chimpanzee returned to Ukrainian zoo for yellow raincoat

A chimpanzee who ran away from a Ukrainian zoo was talked into returning after zookeepers offered her a raincoat, a hug and a bike ride.

Chichi the chimpanzee escaped Monday from Kharkiv’s zoo and roamed the streets of the northeastern Ukrainian city for hours. At one point, a zookeeper sat down with Chichi near a park in hopes of persuading her to return. The chimp was hesitant — until it started to rain. She then went to a nearby zookeeper, who helped her put on a yellow raincoat and gave her a cuddle.

Chichi was then wheeled back on a zookeeper’s bicycle.