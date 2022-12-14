Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure forum

A hacker claims to have posed as the CEO of a financial institution to gain access to the more than 80,000-member database of InfraGard. That’s an FBI-run outreach program that shares sensitive information on national security and cybersecurity threats with public officials and private sector individuals who run U.S. critical infrastructure.

The hacker is trying to sell the data for $50,000 on a web forum popular with cybercriminals. The hacker told independent cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs they obtained access to InfraGard by posing as the CEO of a financial institution. They called the application process surprisingly lax.

Iranian hard-liner suggests closing key strait over protests

A hard-line newspaper close to Iran’s ruling clerics has suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country. The chokepoint in the Persian Gulf is a key waterway for global oil shipments.

The suggestion came from the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, who is appointed by Iran’s supreme leader, in an editorial Wednesday that could be seen as a trial balloon. Any attempt to close the strait would risk a major confrontation with the United States.

Iran has blamed the anti-government protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression.

Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions

New Vanderbilt University polling has found that most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state’s sweeping abortion ban. But the poll also found that they largely don’t know the specifics of what’s in the law as it stands today.

The state votes consistently for Republicans and has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Three out of four people polled think that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape or incest, an exception that doesn’t exist in current law.

But fewer than 1 in 5 were able to pick which of the statements Vanderbilt provided that closely summed up what the current abortion law entails.

Peru’s new government declares police state amid protests

Peru’s new government has imposed a police state amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo. The defense minister said the military will support national police in restricting the rights of people across the Andean nation to gather and move and be free from search and seizure.

Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, has pleaded for calm and raised the possibility of scheduling general elections for a year from now. Demonstrators have called for immediate elections for the presidency and all of Congress. Meanwhile Castillo remains jailed as authorities build a rebellion case against him. At least seven people have died in the demonstrations.