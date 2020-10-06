Top military leaders quarantined by virus
WASHINGTON — The nation’s top military leaders were under self-quarantine Tuesday after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and the vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, were among those affected, U.S. officials said.
Military leaders who were in contact with Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, were told Monday evening that he had tested positive, and they were all tested Tuesday morning, according to several U.S. officials. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that none have exhibited symptoms or have so far tested positive.
Ray was in a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff late Friday morning in what’s called the Tank — the classified meeting room in the Pentagon. Officials said that is where most of the military leaders were exposed to him, but he also had other meetings with officials.
The news stunned officials at the Pentagon. Top leaders there had largely remained free of the virus.
EU is securing closer relations to Ukraine
BRUSSELS — The European Union pledged on Tuesday to push ahead with work on a free-trade agreement with Ukraine and called on Russia to respect the peace agreement aimed at ending six years of conflict in eastern Ukraine.
After talks in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Council President Charles Michel, who represents the bloc’s 27 national leaders, said that “the EU is and will remain Ukraine’s biggest and most reliable partner.”
U.S. to sharply limit skilled-worker visas
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules on who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid would be released soon to restrict the use of what’s known as the H-1B program.
Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said DHS estimates that one-third of applicants would be denied under new rules. They include limits on the number of specialty occupations open to H-1B holders and requirements that employers pay higher wages under the program.
13 bodies found in Mexico; 5 others die
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico said Tuesday that 13 bodies were found stuffed into two SUVs in northern Mexico, while a shooting attack on a funeral in another state killed five and wounded four.
The violence appears to be part of bloody turf battles involving the Jalisco cartel that has left dozens dead in recent weeks.
Prosecutors in the northern state of San Luis Potosí said the bodies of 11 men and two women were found Monday in two SUVs on the side of a road near the border with the neighboring state of Zacatecas.
— From wire reports