CDC to stop reporting suspected COVID cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to simplify the COVID-19 hospital data it collects as the demands of the pandemic evolve and some assembled information has become outdated or redundant.

The agency is likely to stop collecting data from hospitals on suspected COVID cases that haven’t been confirmed by tests, for example, and may also wind down federal reporting from rehabilitation and mental health facilities that aren’t major intake points for virus cases, according to a draft of the plan that was viewed by Bloomberg News.

N.Y. court rules Trump must give deposition

An appellate court panel has upheld an order requiring Donald Trump and two of his adult children to sit for depositions as part of the state’s long-running civil investigation into the former president’s business practices at the family-run Trump Organization.

The decision published on Thursday rejects Trump’s argument that investigators from Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office were trying to get evidence against him to use in a parallel criminal case through improper channels.

Trump, along with children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, were issued subpoenas to testify in December in the civil case that has been examining for years whether the Trump Organization or any of its executives illegally misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of assets.

Lawsuit: kid’s hands up when police shot

A 13-year-old boy shot in the back by a Chicago police officer was unarmed and had his arms raised to surrender when he was hit by the bullet, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The bullet severely damaged part of the Black teenager’s spine, possibly rendering him permanently paralyzed by the May 18 late-night shooting, the filing in Chicago’s U.S. District Court says.

The excessive force lawsuit says the seventh grader, who had been a passenger in a car suspected of being carjacked, was complying with orders from several officers running behind him through the grounds of a gas station and screaming for him to put up his hands. He hasn’t been charged.

Wis. GOP leader open to arming teachers

Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican said Thursday that he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, calling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ offer to find common ground after the massacre “disingenuous.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press that finding ways to better protect schools, including with additional police, armed security guards and armed teachers, “should be on the table.”

“It’s not just teachers. It’s making sure that people who are inside of school have the ability to defend themselves,” Vos said.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul dismissed the proposal as “a really wacky and frankly dangerous idea.”

“We can’t be turning our schools into war zones,” he said.

“It’s not going to make them safer. In fact, it would make them more dangerous.”