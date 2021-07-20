Haiti installs leader as country mourns

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s government installed a new prime minister on Tuesday, while officials mourned assassinated President Jovenel Moïse and arrested at least three police officers implicated in his killing.

Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home, which also badly injured his wife. Beforehand, international dignitaries and Haitian officials sat in the yard of the Nation Pantheon Museum to commemorate Moïse, whose assassination left a political void.

Police Chief Léon Charles announced four more formal arrests on Tuesday — at least three of them police officers, whose ranks he did not release.

U.S. issues order for pipeline operators

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced new requirements for U.S. pipeline operators to bolster cybersecurity following a May ransomware attack that disrupted gas delivery across the East Coast.