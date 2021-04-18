Suspect is sought in killing of 3 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A search was underway Sunday for a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, as an official said it wasn’t known if the suspect was still in the city.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said officials were shifting the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from the area to a “fugitive search.”

“The victims were all known to this suspect,” Chacon said. “At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous.”

Meanwhile, authorities said they apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” said Sgt. David Wright, spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. He said no further information on the suspect would be released Sunday.

Two Minn. Guardsmen hurt by shots from SUV