Suspect is sought in killing of 3 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A search was underway Sunday for a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, as an official said it wasn’t known if the suspect was still in the city.
Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said officials were shifting the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from the area to a “fugitive search.”
“The victims were all known to this suspect,” Chacon said. “At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous.”
Meanwhile, authorities said they apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured.
“There is no threat to the community at this time,” said Sgt. David Wright, spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. He said no further information on the suspect would be released Sunday.
Two Minn. Guardsmen hurt by shots from SUV
MINNEAPOLIS — Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.
The Minnesota Guard said the men were hurt when several shots came from an SUV around 4:20 a.m.
One was treated at a hospital for an injury due to shattered glass, and the other Guard member’s injuries were described as superficial.
The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd’s death even before April 11, when a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.
At least 11 are killed in derailment near Cairo
CAIRO — A passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, authorities said. It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years.
Four cars derailed in Banha in Qalyubia province, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement.
Videos on social media showed cars overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.
The Health Ministry said in a statement that besides the dead, at least 98 people were injured, with most of them suffering from broken bones, cuts and bruises.
Russia expels 20 Czechs in retaliation for move
MOSCOW — Russia on Sunday ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies for a military intelligence agency that Prague claims was involved in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion.
Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday evening and told that the 20 diplomats must leave by the close of Monday.
Earlier Sunday, a ministry statement called the expulsion of the Russians a “hostile step. ... In an effort to please the United States against the backdrop of recent American sanctions against Russia, the Czech authorities have even surpassed their overseas masters in this regard.”
