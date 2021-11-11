SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.
It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost.
The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 20 miles distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” according to Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule.
The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists. Russia will launch the first bunch in December and SpaceX the second in February.
Court delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump.
The administrative injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively bars until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday. The appeals court set oral arguments in the case for Nov. 30.
The stay gives the court time to consider arguments in a momentous clash between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress, who have pushed for a thorough investigation of the riot. It delays the House committee from reviewing records that lawmakers say could shed light on the events leading up to the insurrection and Trump’s efforts to delegitimize an election he lost.
The National Archives, which holds the documents, says they include call logs, handwritten notes and a draft executive order on “election integrity.”
Biden waived executive privilege on the documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president, he still had the right to exert privilege over the records.
Russia sends bombers on patrol over Belarus
MOSCOW — Russia sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus for a second straight day on Thursday in a strong show of Moscow’s support for its ally amid a dispute over migration at the Polish border.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers practiced bombing runs at the Ruzany firing range, located in Belarus just over 37 miles east of the border with Poland.
The missions marked the second time in two days that Russia sent its nuclear-capable bombers into the skies over Belarus. A pair of Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flew a similar patrol on Wednesday, and Belarusian air defense assets practiced intercepting them.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that such Russian bomber flights will be conducted on a regular basis.
Russia has strongly supported Belarus amid a tense standoff this week as thousands of migrants and refugees, most of them from the Middle East, gathered on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland in the hope of crossing into Western Europe.
— From wire reports