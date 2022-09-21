Inquests to be held into Canada stabbings and custody death

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner said Wednesday an inquest will determine the cause of death of the suspect who died in police custody after a stabbing rampage in the Canadian province — but said it wasn’t due to blunt-force trauma after being arrested.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said two public inquests will be held. One will focus on 11 deaths on the Indigenous reserve of James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon. The other is to focus on the death of suspect Myles Sanderson, who was captured by police days later after they ran his car off the road.

Russian separatists release 10, including 2 U.S. veterans from Ala.

Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners, including five British nationals, released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia, officials said Wednesday.

Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border June 9. Both had traveled to Ukraine on their own and became friends because both are from Alabama.

Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice, to meet with Jan. 6 panel

Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Attorney Mark Paoletta said Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”

The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat.

2 claim Mega Millions prize; the 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot

Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.

The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing — which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize — was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.

Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi flips over

A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.