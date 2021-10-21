FBI: Remains ID’d as those of Laundrie
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip.
The remains, a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI. The FBI statement did not list a cause of death.
The discovery concluded a massive search that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in North Port, Fla. The investigation into Petito’s slaying is not yet concluded. Her body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions
NEW YORK — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.
The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc., the CDC said this week. Consumers are advised to throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.
Police charge man with lawmaker’s murder
LONDON — British police charged a 25-year-old man Thursday with the murder of a Conservative lawmaker, alleging that the killing was an act of terrorism by a supporter of the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, a man from London with Somali heritage, targeted David Amess because the lawmaker had voted for air strikes on Syria.
The slaying took place as Amess, who was 69, attended a routine meeting with his constituents in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.
— From wire reports