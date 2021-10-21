FBI: Remains ID’d as those of Laundrie

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip.

The remains, a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI. The FBI statement did not list a cause of death.

The discovery concluded a massive search that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in North Port, Fla. The investigation into Petito’s slaying is not yet concluded. Her body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.

Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

NEW YORK — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.