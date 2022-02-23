Trudeau pulls emergency powers of police after blockades end

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that he is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended the blockades at the borders and the occupation in Ottawa by truckers and others opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trudeau said the “threat continues” but the acute emergency that included entrenched occupations has ended. His government invoked the powers last week and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday.

“The situation is no longer an emergency; therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the emergencies act,” Trudeau said. “We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are sufficient.”

The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

Also on Wednesday, a small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area.

Ex-police officer charged in raid of Taylor’s apartment starts trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor was killed by police, the only Kentucky officer charged criminally in the botched raid went on trial Wednesday for shooting bullets that penetrated Taylor’s neighbors’ apartment.

Brett Hankison, now a former officer, fired 10 shots, none of which hit the Black woman, but prosecutors said they endangered the couple and child who lived next door. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of three counts of wanton endangerment.

Assistant Kentucky Attorney General Barbara Maines Whaley told jurors the case is not about the killing of Taylor, for which the city of Louisville paid a settlement to her family, an amount that won’t bring her back. Nor, she said, is it about police decisions that led to the raid. She said the charges are focused on Hankison’s decision to fire blindly through Taylor’s apartment, endangering her neighbors.

Former NYPD union president pleads not guilty to fraud charge

NEW YORK — A former New York City police union president who has clashed with city officials over his insulting tweets and combative behavior was released on $250,000 bail on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to a charge that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from his union by filing phony expense reports.

Ed Mullins, 60, of Port Washington, resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home.

He retired from the NYPD in November, a month after he was placed on modified duty and forced to give up his gun and badge because of the raids.