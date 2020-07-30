Ore. police get ready to protect U.S. courthouse
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon police prepared Thursday to take over protecting the federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests, in a deal between the Democratic governor and the Trump administration that aimed to draw down the federal presence and offered hope for a much-needed detente in a city roiled by two months of unrest.
Portland police cleared out a park across from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse that demonstrators had used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland in preparation for their first night policing the protests, which focus on racial injustice.
It’s not clear if the move will ease tensions in the city, where people are protesting use of force by law enforcement.
In preparation for the handover, state troopers, the local sheriff and Portland police met and agreed not to use tear gas except in cases where there’s a danger of serious injury or death, Mayor Ted Wheeler said.
Panel cancels hearing on Pentagon nominee
WASHINGTON — A Senate committee abruptly canceled a confirmation hearing Thursday on a controversial former general’s nomination to a top Pentagon post after a furor over remarks he made about Islam and other inflammatory comments.
The nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to be the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy was already under fire from Senate Democrats, who sent a letter to him this week calling for him to withdraw. Tata, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a Fox News commentator, has been working in the department as a senior adviser.
It wasn’t clear Thursday if his nomination would be withdrawn.
Ohio House speaker ousted during probe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a historic, unanimous and bipartisan vote Thursday, the Ohio House ousted its Republican speaker as the chamber’s top leader following his indictment in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.
Rep. Larry Householder is the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber, according to the Ohio History Connection.
His nametag was unscrewed from the speaker’s dais shortly after the vote, but he retains his seat in the GOP-led Legislature.
Remaining members of Householder’s leadership team said lawmakers didn’t take the decision on his removal lightly, “but it was clear that Mr. Householder is unable to effectively lead the House.”
Confederate memorial group loses on appeal
NEW ORLEANS — A group that was denied permission to march in the Christmas parade in Natchitoches when it insisted on carrying Confederate battle flags lost its latest appeal Thursday in a federal court.
Three judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by the Louisiana Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. They upheld a lower court ruling that there was no constitutional violation in the denial of the permit because permitting decisions were made by a private, nonprofit group — not a government entity.
