Texas Democrats return to state ending voting rights standoff

AUSTIN, Texas — A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul.

It abruptly and messily drew to a close one of the few — and lengthiest — quorum breaks in modern Texas history. Instead of a unified and celebratory return by Democrats, some members fumed and lashed out at their colleagues over what they criticized as breaking ranks.

Most of the more than 50 Democrats who bolted for the nation’s capital in July continue to stay away from the Texas Capitol, although Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said enough were there to achieve a quorum, which in the House is 100 present legislators. Growing impatience among Republicans had led to escalating threats that missing lawmakers could face arrest, but officers never appeared to do more than leaving warrants at Democrats’ homes.