Late-night TV hosts expressed anger and frustration at Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, offering somber monologues that pleaded for unity and aimed barbs at those they held responsible.
“It was a terrible day in the history of this country,” said Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC show. On CBS, Stephen Colbert called it “a horrifying day that will go down in U.S. history, however much longer that is.”
“People walking around with the flag upside down thinking they’re patriotic. Today was not patriotism. Today was terrorism,” said Jimmy Fallon on NBC.
James Corden, who grew up in England, used the perspective of an outsider to view the events, saying he always looked to the United States as a beacon of light and possibility.
“Today, people across the world would have looked at these pictures from Washington and they would have wondered what on Earth has happened to this great country,” Corden said on CBS. But he added, “The America that they admire still exists.”
******
On her new podcast, Taraji P. Henson recalled the tough time she had telling her young son that his father was murdered.
The 50-year-old “Empire” star opened in Wednesday’s episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji” about the difficult decision she faced upon learning that her ex-boyfriend, William Johnson, was killed.
“My son’s father was suddenly taken, murdered, when he was 9 and I didn’t know how to tell him that,” Henson revealed to co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins. “I couldn’t tell him he was murdered.”
Johnson, Henson’s high school sweetheart, was 33 when he was stabbed to death in 2003. The actress confessed to being unable to tell her child, Marcel, the truth. She said his father “died in an accident.”
Marcel, now 26, eventually learned what happened. The conversation was then turned over to the show’s guest, therapist Sierra Hillsman, who provided tips on how to have a proper conversation with a young child about a difficult subject.
— From wire reports