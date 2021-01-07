Late-night TV hosts expressed anger and frustration at Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, offering somber monologues that pleaded for unity and aimed barbs at those they held responsible.

“It was a terrible day in the history of this country,” said Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC show. On CBS, Stephen Colbert called it “a horrifying day that will go down in U.S. history, however much longer that is.”

“People walking around with the flag upside down thinking they’re patriotic. Today was not patriotism. Today was terrorism,” said Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

James Corden, who grew up in England, used the perspective of an outsider to view the events, saying he always looked to the United States as a beacon of light and possibility.

“Today, people across the world would have looked at these pictures from Washington and they would have wondered what on Earth has happened to this great country,” Corden said on CBS. But he added, “The America that they admire still exists.”

