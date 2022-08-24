Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case, president tests negative

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del., vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere

The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week. WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific.

IRS will wipe away $1.2 billion in taxes late fees from pandemic

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it will wipe out late fees for taxpayers who struggled to file their tax returns on time during the pandemic.

The IRS estimates that nearly 1.6 million taxpayers will receive more than $1.2 billion worth of penalty relief. The tax agency will automatically issue the refunds or credits for most of the fees by the end of September.

Man who held fake shooting drill at Nebraska charity charged

A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts.

The incident happened May 19, when John Channels, 27, showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed, police said. The charity hired him to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack.

The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they had not been informed it was a drill.

At the time of his arrest, Channels was already out on bond for charges in a separate case accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor.

Finland’s leader apologizes for party photo at summer home

Finland’s prime minister apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.

The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party heartily.