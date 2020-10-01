Carter celebrates 96th birthday at home in Ga.
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter marked his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest-lived of the men to hold the highest American office.
Carter celebrated at his home in Plains with his wife Rosalynn, who is 93. Photos released by the Carter Center in Atlanta showed the couple, married for more than 74 years, seated in lawn chairs at the gates of their residence and waving as local residents honored the 39th president with a parade. The procession featured golf carts and other vehicles festooned with American flags, streamers and balloons.
Carter, who held office from 1977-81, remains a quiet force in politics at home and, through his postpresidential center, in public health and human rights advocacy around the world.
White House tightens limit on refugees again
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has capped the number of refugees it will admit into the United States at 15,000 during the next year, a historic low that reflects the president’s increasing opposition to immigrants on the campaign trail.
Refugee advocates and Democratic lawmakers reacted with criticism after the State Department sent notification to Congress late Wednesday, issuing the decision hours before the start of the government’s 2021 fiscal year.
The 15,000 figure, the lowest since the 1980 Refugee Act, is a drop from the 2020 cap that was set at 18,000. Since March, the number of refugees admitted to the United States fell sharply as the coronavirus outbreak slashed global travel. Fewer than 12,000 refugees have arrived in the past 12 months, statistics show.
Catholic diocese in N.Y. seeks bankruptcy cover
A Roman Catholic diocese in New York City’s suburbs became the largest in the U.S. to declare bankruptcy, seeking relief Thursday from a torrent of lawsuits filed after the state suspended the statute of limitations for suing over sexual abuse by priests.
The Diocese of Rockville Centre, which encompasses much of Long Island and 1.4 million Catholics, said in filing for Chapter 11 protection that it will ask a bankruptcy court to put all cases on hold so that they can be settled together — a process it says is more equitable but that victims say limits their ability to get at the truth.
Bishop John Barres said in a video and letter on the diocese’s website, “Our goal is to make sure that all clergy sexual abuse survivors and not just a few who were first to file lawsuits are afforded just and equitable compensation.”
Navalny alleges Putin was behind attempt on his life
MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin critic who was poisoned with a nerve agent in August, said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the attack that put him in a weeks-long coma.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Navalny’s first interview since the poisoning by alleging that Navalny has been working with CIA agents. Navalny said he plans to sue Peskov over the claim.
In the interview published by Germany’s Der Spiegel on Thursday, Navalny said, “Putin is behind the crime.”
