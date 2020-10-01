The 15,000 figure, the lowest since the 1980 Refugee Act, is a drop from the 2020 cap that was set at 18,000. Since March, the number of refugees admitted to the United States fell sharply as the coronavirus outbreak slashed global travel. Fewer than 12,000 refugees have arrived in the past 12 months, statistics show.

Catholic diocese in N.Y. seeks bankruptcy cover

A Roman Catholic diocese in New York City’s suburbs became the largest in the U.S. to declare bankruptcy, seeking relief Thursday from a torrent of lawsuits filed after the state suspended the statute of limitations for suing over sexual abuse by priests.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre, which encompasses much of Long Island and 1.4 million Catholics, said in filing for Chapter 11 protection that it will ask a bankruptcy court to put all cases on hold so that they can be settled together — a process it says is more equitable but that victims say limits their ability to get at the truth.

Bishop John Barres said in a video and letter on the diocese’s website, “Our goal is to make sure that all clergy sexual abuse survivors and not just a few who were first to file lawsuits are afforded just and equitable compensation.”