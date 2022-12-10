Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home: ‘I want to talk’

WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home from Russia.

“I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.

Ultimately, Griner spent about 12 hours of an 18-hour flight talking with others on the plane, Carstens said. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star spoke about her time in the Russian penal colony and her months in captivity, Carstens recalled, although he declined to go into specific details.

U.S. helicopter raid kills two Islamic State militants in Syria

American forces on Sunday killed two Islamic State militants in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

IS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. For a few years, the group ruled swathes of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019.

U.S. Central Command did not specify the location of the overnight operation, and claimed there were no civilian casualties in its initial assessments of the operation.

Senior U.S. officials to visit China to follow up on Xi-Biden meeting

The U.S. will send a high-level delegation to China in the coming days, following up on President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month at the G20 meeting in Indonesia.

The move is to continue “responsibly managing the competition” between the two countries and “explore potential areas of cooperation,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement Saturday. The visit will also prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to China in early 2023.

The delegation will comprise Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger.

‘I’ll kill you all’: Man kills three at condo board meeting in Rome

A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” In a tweet, he confirmed three people were killed in the shooting in the working class neighborhood of Fidene.

La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all,” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived.