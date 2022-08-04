Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said.

The Schmidts’ 9-year-old son, who was with his family on the camping trip, survived the attack without physical injuries, but investigators have not said if he was in the tent when the attack happened.

The department confirmed Thursday the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Neb., who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked July 22 .

Investigators said all evidence collected substantiates that Sherwin acted alone, but police have not revealed a motive for the killings.

Polio virus found in more N.Y. wastewater after recent case

The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease.

The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected from June and July in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said Thursday there were no confirmed cases in their suburban and rural county.

“It is important to keep in mind that although Polio virus was detected in wastewater, it does not unequivocally mean that there is active disease circulating in the County,” Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said in a prepared statement.

Officials last month announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade after detecting the presence of the virus in wastewater samples from Rockland County.

Fiona gets a sibling: Baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017.

“This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, in a news release.

Staff at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden discovered the calf’s mother, 23-year-old Bibi, was pregnant around April Fool’s Day. It came as a surprise because Bibi was on birth control.

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” Gorsuch said.

Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. Fiona now weighs 2,000 pounds, the zoo said.