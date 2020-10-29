Hackers steal $2.3M from Wisconsin GOP
MADISON, Wis. — Hackers have stolen $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help re-elect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, the party’s chairman said Thursday.
The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said state party Chairman Andrew Hitt.
He said the FBI is investigating. FBI spokesman Brett Banner said that, according to policy, “the FBI is not permitted to confirm or deny an investigation.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has a center focused on cybercrime able to assist if requested, has not been asked to investigate, said spokeswoman Rebecca Ballweg.
Hitt said he was not aware of any other state GOP being targeted for a similar hack, but state parties were warned at the Republican National Convention this summer to be on the lookout for cyberattacks.
U.S. to give oil funds from Iran to victims
The Trump administration plans to use proceeds from the sale of fuel confiscated from Iranian tankers to benefit victims of terrorism, officials announced Thursday.
The U.S. military in August seized 1.1 million barrels of fuel from four Iranian tankers bound for Venezuela. The fuel has since been sold, and officials say the proceeds will go to a special fund for victims of state-sponsored terrorism.
The money “will now go to a far better use than either regime, Iran or Venezuela, could have envisioned because it will provide relief for victims of terrorism rather than the perpetrators of such acts,” said Elliott Abrams, the State Department’s special representative for Iran and Venezuela.
Philly votes to reign in use of nonlethal force
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia could soon join other cities in blocking police from using tear gas, rubber bullets or pepper spray on protesters as the city continues to churn over the fatal police shooting of a Black man days before the heated presidential election.
The sharp political battles being drawn nationwide over the 2020 election could be seen in microcosm Thursday in the nation’s birthplace.
The Democratic-controlled City Council voted to rein in the police response to those exercising their First Amendment right to protest. The police commissioner and Mayor Jim Kenney back the intent of the “less-lethal” weapons ban. But the mayor wants to review it before signing off, a spokesman said.
U.S. set to move wolf from endangered list
WASHINGTON — Heralded as one of the greatest success stories of the Endangered Species Act, the gray wolf will lose federal protections under a Trump administration decision announced Thursday.
The decision from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the second time in the last decade that federal wildlife officials have tried to remove gray wolves from the endangered species list, where they say the animals no longer belong now that they’re thriving in the wild.
Like the previous attempt, which took place under the Obama administration, this latest effort is expected to face legal challenges.
