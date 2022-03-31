Police: Student shoots a peer at S.C. school

A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at a South Carolina middle school after being shot by another student, authorities said.

The teenage shooter was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting that happened in the front part of the school, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

A police officer requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. and more than 200 deputies and other law enforcement officers rushed to the school.

The condition of the student who was shot is not known.

Ohio officer killed in attempt to stop car

A police officer in Ohio was struck and killed by a fleeing car on Interstate 75 during a high-speed chase through multiple counties Thursday, authorities said.

The officer, Dominic Francis of the Bluffton police department, was struck around 2:30 a.m. while he was setting up stop sticks, which flatten tires, said Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The chase had reached speeds up to 120 mph.

Francis, 42, had been an officer in Bluffton the past nine years, said Police Chief Ryan Burkholder. He also worked as a school teacher, bus driver and as a football and softball coach with Cory-Rawson schools.

U.S. airport screening edges gender-neutral

U.S. airport security procedures will become more gender-neutral, with changes to scanners used for screening and the use of an “X” for travelers going through Precheck who do not identify as male or female, the Biden administration said Thursday.

Transportation Security Administration officers will also receive new instructions on screening intended to make procedures less invasive, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The TSA will work with airlines to promote the acceptance of the “X” gender marker and will also update the guidance to remove gender considerations when validating documents, DHS said.