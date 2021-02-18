Cruz getting more heat for taking trip to Mexico

DALLAS — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took his family on vacation to Cancún, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions.

In a statement on Thursday, Cruz said he was returning to Texas. He accompanied his family to Mexico a day earlier, he said, only after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week.

“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”

The statement did little to quell a fierce political backlash that came as Cruz eyes a second presidential run in 2024. He was already one of the most villified Republicans in Congress, having created adversaries across the political spectrum in a career defined by far-right policies and fights with the establishment.

