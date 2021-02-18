U.S. is ready to talk about Iran nuke deal
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says it’s ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.
The State Department said Thursday the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement.
The U.S. has not participated in a meeting of those participants since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.
Such an invitation has not yet been issued but one is expected shortly, following discussions earlier Thursday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French and German counterparts.
U.S. supports effort to divide vaccines fairly
The White House is putting its support behind a global push to distribute coronavirus vaccines equitably, pledging $4 billion to a multilateral effort.
At a Group of Seven meeting on Friday, President Joe Biden will announce an initial $2 billion in funding for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, to be used by the Covax Facility, senior administration officials said in a briefing.
The United States will release an additional $2 billion over two years once other donors have made good on their pledges, and will use this week’s G-7 summit to rally other countries to do more.
Cruz getting more heat for taking trip to Mexico
DALLAS — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took his family on vacation to Cancún, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions.
In a statement on Thursday, Cruz said he was returning to Texas. He accompanied his family to Mexico a day earlier, he said, only after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week.
“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
The statement did little to quell a fierce political backlash that came as Cruz eyes a second presidential run in 2024. He was already one of the most villified Republicans in Congress, having created adversaries across the political spectrum in a career defined by far-right policies and fights with the establishment.
New S.C. law prohibits abortions; group sues
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday signed a bill banning most abortions, one of his top priorities since he took office more than four years ago. Planned Parenthood immediately sued, effectively preventing the new law from taking effect.
The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection From Abortion Act is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All are tied up in court. Federal law, which takes precedence over state law, currently allows abortion.
Supporters of restrictive abortion laws are trying to get the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping it might overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision supporting abortion rights.
