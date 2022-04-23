Split verdict in Air Force trial

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.

Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75-year history.

A former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory, Cooley was charged with abusive sexual contact in an encounter with a woman who gave him a ride after a backyard barbecue in New Mexico nearly four years ago. Officials said the woman is a civilian who is not a Department of Defense employee.

Cooley was to be sentenced Monday morning and could face as much as seven years in jail as well as loss of rank, pay and benefits.

Cooley had the option of a trial by court member jurors or by military judge, and chose to have the case heard by the judge.

6 killed in Somali extremist bombing

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.

The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant where the Somali Police Commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, Somali Police Spokesman Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced at a press conference Saturday.

The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast.

Md. man killed at ambassador’s home

The man shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers outside of the Peruvian ambassador’s home earlier this week was a 19-year-old Maryland resident, authorities said Saturday.

Gordon Casey, 19, of Germantown, was confronted by Secret Service officers who rushed to the Peruvian ambassador’s home in the Forest Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning after family members reported a burglary in progress. Shortly before 8 a.m. officers found multiple broken windows at the large house and saw Casey in the backyard armed with a metal pole, police said.

The officers commanded Casey to drop the pole multiple times, according to D.C. police.

One Secret Service officer discharged an electronic control device toward Casey, but it did not take effect on him. Two other officers opened fire with their service pistols, striking him.